The Jerusalem District Court for minors sentenced a terrorist who carried out the terror attack in Jaffa Gate in 2023 to 24 years in prison, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.
Court hands down 24-year sentence for terrorist who carried out attack as minor
By REUTERS04/29/2025 11:39 AM
