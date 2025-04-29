Court mulling moving PM hearings to Jerusalem

The judges handling the criminal trial hearings of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday morning with relevant security forces to breach a discussion about possibly moving the hearings back to the Jerusalem District Court.

As the case was brought before Judges Rivka Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am, and Oded Shaham in the Jerusalem District Court in 2020, all hearings were originally supposed to be there.

When Netanyahu began to testify, security concerns, including from the Israel-Hamas war, and an opinion from Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Chief Ronen Bar, resulted in the hearings taking place in the more secure location in the Tel Aviv District Court.

Relevant responses will be filed with the court by May 12.