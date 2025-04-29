Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Court mulling moving PM hearings to Jerusalem

By SARAH BEN-NUN

The judges handling the criminal trial hearings of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday morning with relevant security forces to breach a discussion about possibly moving the hearings back to the Jerusalem District Court.

As the case was brought before Judges Rivka Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am, and Oded Shaham in the Jerusalem District Court in 2020, all hearings were originally supposed to be there.

When Netanyahu began to testify, security concerns, including from the Israel-Hamas war, and an opinion from Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Chief Ronen Bar, resulted in the hearings taking place in the more secure location in the Tel Aviv District Court.

Relevant responses will be filed with the court by May 12.



Related Tags
Legal Headline
Kremlin says Russia is waiting for Ukraine to start direct talks
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 11:39 AM
Court hands down 24-year sentence for Jerusalem terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2025 10:35 AM
Russia's drone attack kills 12-year-old girl in Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 08:09 AM
IDF thwarts weapons smuggling attempt from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2025 07:11 AM
Zelensky praises killing of top Russian military figures
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 04:17 AM
American Airlines sues JetBlue, scraps partnership talks
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 03:53 AM
F-18 falls overboard from US aircraft carrier in Red Sea
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 09:59 PM
Ron Dermer says he's sure Trump would reject 'bad' Iran deal
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 08:55 PM
Prosecution requests two month postponement in PMO documents leak case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2025 08:26 PM
Major food brands Unilever, Strauss, Coca Cola to raise prices
By MAARIV
04/28/2025 08:20 PM
Iran proposes meeting with Europeans before next talks with US, diplomat
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 08:12 PM
Germany says it will step up military role in NATO
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 05:43 PM
Islamic State says it has attacked Kurdish fighters in eastern Syria
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 05:16 PM
Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial starts in Paris
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 05:12 PM
Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 22 people in northeastern N
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 04:10 PM