IDF apprehends 24 suspects, seizes, weapons, terror funds in overnight West Bank op.

IDF troops apprehended 24 wanted persons, seized three guns, an M-16 rifle, and tens of thousands of shekels in terrorist funds during an overnight counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, the military said Tuesday afternoon.

Of those apprehended, three individuals from Jenin were suspected of being involved in the transfer of funds to terrorist organizations.

The IDF and police found an Uzi rifle and apprehended a suspect in the area of Aqabat Jabr.

All of the apprehended persons were transferred to police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) for further questioning.