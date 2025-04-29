France calls decision to ban French delegations from entering Israel 'unacceptable'

France's foreign ministry accused Israel's embassy of "unacceptable" behavior on Tuesday after it banned two French groups, including elected officials, from visiting Israel and alleged the groups were linked to a terrorist organization.

In a statement on Monday, Israel's embassy said it would not allow any individual or delegation associated with the Decentralised Cooperation Network for Palestine or the France-Palestine Solidarity Association (AFPS) to enter the country because they were linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.