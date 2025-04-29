Panic at Tel Aviv Remembrance Day ceremony after security guards arrested

An additional arrest was made during the siren in Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 29, 2025 21:47
Panic broke out at the Tel Aviv Remembrance Day ceremony after a conflict between police officers and venue security led to the arrest of three guards, Israeli Media reported Tuesday night.

Israel Police responded to media inquiries, confirming that there were no security-related incidents and that no shots were fired.

"A criminal arrest was carried out following a suspected assault on police officers. Two suspects were detained at the scene," the police stated.

Additional arrest made in Jerusalem

An additional arrest was made during the siren in Jerusalem, when a man tore an Israeli flag off a vehicle that had stopped at Kikar HaShabbat.

"Detectives from the Lev HaBira station who were nearby swiftly arrested the suspect, despite attempts by bystanders to interfere, without success. The arrested suspect was transferred for questioning," the police confirmed.



