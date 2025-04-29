Jerusalem Post
Novo Nordisk to sell Wegovy through telehealth firms to cash-paying US customers

By REUTERS

Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Tuesday it was working with telehealth firms Hims & Hers HIMS.N, Ro and LifeMD LFMD.O to sell Wegovy, as it looks to stem sales of copies of its popular weight-loss drug and expand access to cash-paying patients.

Compounding pharmacies had been allowed to produce hundreds of thousands of doses of their versions of Novo's obesity and diabetes drugs while the FDA said the medicines were in short supply.

Larger so-called outsourcing facilities, which make compounded drugs in bulk to sell to telehealth companies and others, have been given until May 22 to cease making the drug, while smaller compounding pharmacies must stop immediately.

Three people killed in shooting in Sweden's Uppsala, police say
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 08:31 PM
Suspicious envelope delivered to Prime Minister's Office
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
04/29/2025 07:14 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack in Nigeria
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 06:40 PM
Weinstein retrial in NYC
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 06:33 PM
In first, France accuses Russian intelligence of repeated cyber attacks
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 04:23 PM
France calls Israeli decision to ban French delegations 'unacceptable'
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 04:01 PM
IDF apprehends 24 suspects, seizes, weapons, terror funds in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2025 02:42 PM
Fireworks manufacturing warehouse reportedly explodes in Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2025 01:39 PM
Pierre Poilievre, Jagmeet Singh both lose their Canadian seats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2025 01:16 PM
Court mulling moving PM hearings to Jerusalem
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/29/2025 12:41 PM
Kremlin says Russia is waiting for Ukraine to start direct talks
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 11:39 AM
Court hands down 24-year sentence for Jerusalem terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2025 10:35 AM
Russia's drone attack kills 12-year-old girl in Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 08:09 AM
IDF thwarts weapons smuggling attempt from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2025 07:11 AM
Zelensky praises killing of top Russian military figures
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 04:17 AM