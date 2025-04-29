Novo Nordisk to sell Wegovy through telehealth firms to cash-paying US customers

Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Tuesday it was working with telehealth firms Hims & Hers HIMS.N, Ro and LifeMD LFMD.O to sell Wegovy, as it looks to stem sales of copies of its popular weight-loss drug and expand access to cash-paying patients.

Compounding pharmacies had been allowed to produce hundreds of thousands of doses of their versions of Novo's obesity and diabetes drugs while the FDA said the medicines were in short supply.

Larger so-called outsourcing facilities, which make compounded drugs in bulk to sell to telehealth companies and others, have been given until May 22 to cease making the drug, while smaller compounding pharmacies must stop immediately.