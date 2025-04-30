Katz: Israel is determined to prevent a nuclear Iran

During a Remembrance Day ceremony on Mount Herzl, Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Iran is the main threat to the entire region, we are more determined than ever to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons."

His statements came amid ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran regarding a nuclear agreement.

Katz also spoke of the 59 hostages still held captive in Gaza, saying: "[Returning them] is the supreme obligation of the State of Israel."