Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Katz: Israel is determined to prevent a nuclear Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

During a Remembrance Day ceremony on Mount Herzl, Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Iran is the main threat to the entire region, we are more determined than ever to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons."

His statements came amid ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran regarding a nuclear agreement.

Katz also spoke of the 59 hostages still held captive in Gaza, saying: "[Returning them] is the supreme obligation of the State of Israel." 



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
IDF strikes Syrian extremist gathering to prevent attack on Syrian Druze
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2025 12:30 PM
Armed man attempted break-in of Israeli Embassy in London
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2025 12:26 PM
French, British and German political directors to meet with Iran
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 11:18 AM
Independence Day torch-lighting may be cancelled due to strong winds
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/30/2025 10:54 AM
China releases white paper on COVID-19 origins tracing
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 10:40 AM
Following protests, Goldknopf will not attend Remembrance Day ceremony
By TAL SHALEV , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2025 09:31 AM
Paramount board to settle Trump's '60 minutes' lawsuit, NYT reports
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 02:25 AM
Haitian woman dies in ICE custody in Florida
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 02:16 AM
Pakistan's Tarar warns of possible Indian military strike within a day
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 01:26 AM
Trump administration plans to label Haitian gangs as foreign terror org.
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 12:57 AM
Israel Police arrest three suspects in Ma'ale Adumim shooting
By MAARIV
04/30/2025 12:19 AM
IAF intercepts UAV launched from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2025 11:41 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu sends message to bereaved families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2025 10:38 PM
Novo Nordisk to sell Wegovy through telehealth firms paying customers
By REUTERS
04/29/2025 08:44 PM
Suspicious envelope delivered to Prime Minister's Office
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
04/29/2025 07:14 PM