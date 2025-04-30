Following protests, Goldknopf will not attend military Remembrance Day ceremony

Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf will not be attending the military cemetery in Kiryat Gat, despite his desire to take part in Remembrance Day for Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terror, his office informed the Cabinet Secretariat on Wednesday.

The decision follows protests by bereaved families over Goldknopf’s planned attendance, given that he did not serve in the IDF, Israeli media reported.

According to Israeli media, Golknopf received threats that objects would be thrown at him.

The minister is expected to go to the Western Wall, where he will offer a prayer for the swift return of the hostages and recite Psalms for the fallen.