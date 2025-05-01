US Amb. Mike Huckabee celebrates Israel's Independence Day, commends resilience in face of fires

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced he was joining Israelis in celebrating Israel’s Independence Day, and expressed solidarity amid the "terrible fires" in a post to X/Twitter.
On behalf of @POTUS and all Americans, I join you in celebrating Israel’s Independence Day. Amidst these terrible fires, the heroic efforts of firefighters and emergency personnel show the resilience of this nation. May God bless them.— Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) May 1, 2025
