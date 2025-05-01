Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Amb. Mike Huckabee celebrates Israel's Independence Day, commends resilience in face of fires

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced he was joining Israelis in celebrating Israel’s Independence Day, and expressed solidarity amid the "terrible fires" in a post to X/Twitter. 

"Amidst these terrible fires, the heroic efforts of firefighters and emergency personnel show the resilience of this nation," he wrote.   

 
Macron: France prepared to provide fire-fighting support to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2025 08:29 AM
Authorities cancel Israeli Independence Day event for hostage families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2025 07:48 AM
All roads blocked due to Jerusalem fires have reopened
By WALLA!
05/01/2025 06:57 AM
Students sue Texas university, governor over Gaza protest arrests
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 04:29 AM
Tesla board opened search for a CEO to succeed Elon Musk, WSJ reports
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 04:12 AM
Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 02:43 AM
Trump suggests US may not give more grants to Harvard University
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 01:02 AM
Several people trapped as nursing home catches fire in Bat Yam
By WALLA!
05/01/2025 12:58 AM
Binyamin Regional Council confirms no threat after West Bank alert
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2025 11:20 PM
Mateh Yehuda announces residents of Neve Shalom, Nachshon can go home
By MAARIV
04/30/2025 11:15 PM
Fire and Rescue chief warns of lack of resources
By EFRAT PORSHER
04/30/2025 10:43 PM
Trump: Canada's Carney wants to make a deal, will visit White House soon
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 08:46 PM
Hadassah asks public not to come to hospital as fires may worsen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2025 07:43 PM
US immigration release detained Palestinian student, CBS News reports
By REUTERS
04/30/2025 06:07 PM
Bulldozers open up Highway 1 for emergency fire evacuations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2025 05:21 PM