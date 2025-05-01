Jerusalem Post
Iran-US nuclear talks in Rome have been postponed, Iranian FM says

By AMICHAI STEIN, REUTERS
Updated: MAY 1, 2025 18:00

The Iranian nuclear talks with the US in Rome are expected to be delayed, a source told the Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

Iranian sources claim that the reason for the delay is internal disagreements within the Trump administration regarding Iran and the ongoing talks.

"We never stated that a round of talks would take place this week. Therefore, it was not postponed," a US official to the Post. "We simply said that the next round of talks will be held in Europe."

A source told Reuters that the timing and venue of the next round of talks have yet to be confirmed but are expected in the near future. Oman said earlier in the day that the next round of US-Iran nuclear talks that it said were provisionally planned would be rescheduled for logistical reasons.

