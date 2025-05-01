White House national security adviser Waltz to leave post, source says

US President Donald Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, will be leaving their posts, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The pair are expected to leave their posts on Thursday, CBS News reported.

Mike Waltz and the Signal scandal

The report comes following Waltz mistakenly adding an Atlantic journalist to a private Signal chat which contained information on the US's plans to strike Yemen's Houthis.

MICHAEL WALTZ, Donald Trump’s national security adviser, gestures during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, last summer. (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

Waltz never offered to resign, despite discussions in the White House about whether such a resignation should be accepted.

Waltz privately admitted, against public statements made by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, that classified information was shared in the chat.

Hegseth reportedly also shared the private plans in a group chat with his family, the New York Times reported.

This is a developing story.