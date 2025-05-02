US VP Vance says Indian response to Kashmir attack should avoid regional war

US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that India's response to the Islamist terrorist attack last week in India-administered Kashmir should be done in a way that does not lead to a broader regional conflict.

"Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict," Vance said in an interview on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" show.

"And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with," Vance added.