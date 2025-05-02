Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Four protesters arrested at demonstrations near Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Four protesters were arrested during a demonstration that took place near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Aza Street in Jerusalem on Friday morning, according to the Maarach Otef Atzurim organization, which provides legal aid to protesters.

German spy agency ranks far-right AfD 'extremist'
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 11:11 AM
Vatican installs chimney over Sistine Chapel
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 10:47 AM
Trump appoints Martin Marks as liaison to the Jewish community - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 10:38 AM
Humanitarian response in Gaza on verge of total collapse, Red Cross says
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 10:34 AM
Kindergartens throughout Israel go on partial strike due to pay cuts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 09:36 AM
Ukraine's air force says Russia launched 150 drones
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 08:11 AM
India, EU reaffirm commitment to conclude trade deal by end of 2025
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 08:08 AM
Trump makes first judicial nomination since returning to White House
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 07:32 AM
Iran should not be afraid of nuclear inspections, Rubio says
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:51 AM
Trump to propose slashing billions in non-defense programs in budget
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:40 AM
US wants breakthrough on Ukraine talks soon, Rubio says
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:28 AM
China says US eager to negotiate on tariffs, Beijing's door is 'open'
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 03:52 AM
Vance does not see Russia's war in Ukraine ending 'any time soon'
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 01:42 AM
US VP Vance says Indian response to Kashmir attack should avoid war
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 01:33 AM
Druze protesters march towards PM's Caesarea residence
By WALLA!
05/02/2025 12:30 AM