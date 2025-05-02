Four protesters were arrested during a demonstration that took place near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Aza Street in Jerusalem on Friday morning, according to the Maarach Otef Atzurim organization, which provides legal aid to protesters.
Four protesters arrested at demonstrations near Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence
