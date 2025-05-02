Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

India, EU reaffirm commitment to conclude trade deal by end of 2025

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 2, 2025 08:09

India and the European Union have reaffirmed their commitment to conclude their free trade agreement by the end of 2025, the Indian government said in a statement on Friday.

Vatican installs chimney over Sistine Chapel
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 10:47 AM
Trump appoints Martin Marks as liaison to the Jewish community - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 10:38 AM
Humanitarian response in Gaza on verge of total collapse, Red Cross says
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 10:34 AM
Kindergartens throughout Israel go on partial strike due to pay cuts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 09:36 AM
Four protesters arrested at demonstrations near Netanyahu's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 08:12 AM
Ukraine's air force says Russia launched 150 drones
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 08:11 AM
Trump makes first judicial nomination since returning to White House
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 07:32 AM
Iran should not be afraid of nuclear inspections, Rubio says
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:51 AM
Trump to propose slashing billions in non-defense programs in budget
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:40 AM
US wants breakthrough on Ukraine talks soon, Rubio says
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:28 AM
China says US eager to negotiate on tariffs, Beijing's door is 'open'
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 03:52 AM
Vance does not see Russia's war in Ukraine ending 'any time soon'
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 01:42 AM
US VP Vance says Indian response to Kashmir attack should avoid war
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 01:33 AM
Druze protesters march towards PM's Caesarea residence
By WALLA!
05/02/2025 12:30 AM
Rubio to be interim NatSec advisor, Walz to be UN ambassador
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 09:22 PM