Conclave smoke signals ready: Vatican installs chimney over Sistine Chapel

By REUTERS
MAY 2, 2025 10:49

Vatican workers on Friday hoisted a chimney onto the roof of the Sistine Chapel, which will be used to burn the ballots for the conclave that will elect a successor to Pope Francis.

The secret meeting begins on May 7, with the sequestered cardinals using the chimney to tell the outside world whether they have elected a new leader of the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church.

Black smoke will signify no decision, white will announce that the 267th pope has been elected.

The workers attached a rust-colored pipe above the terracotta tiles of the roof of the 15th-century Sistine Chapel, which is known for its frescoes by Michelangelo.

The chimney is clearly visible from the nearby St Peter's Square, where thousands are expected to gather during the conclave to see how the secret balloting is progressing.

