German spy agency ranks far-right AfD 'extremist'

Germany's domestic intelligence agency on Friday classified the far-right Alternative for Germany as an extremist entity that threatens democracy, a move enabling it to better monitor the party that came second in February's federal election.

Certain factions of the AfD, such as its youth wing, had already been classified as extremist, while the party at large was classified as a suspected extremist case in 2021.

The status should make it easier for authorities to use secret methods to monitor the party, for example, by recruiting confidential informants and intercepting communications.

The stigma, as well as restrictions on civil service employment, could also hamper its ability to attract members.