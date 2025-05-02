Democrats call for probe into Trump's executive order on museums

House Democrats are calling on the Smithsonian inspector general to launch an investigation into US President Donald Trump’s March executive order targeting federally funded museums, arguing that the directive may violate federal law and compromise the institution’s independence.

In a letter signed by 71 Democrats that was first shared with Reuters, US Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Paul Tonko are challenging Executive Order 14253 that was issued in March to remove exhibits, sculptures and narratives the administration considers "divisive" or "race-centered ideology."

The letter states that implementation of the order interferes with the Smithsonian's capacity to "document American history and culture accurately."