Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Democrats call for probe into Trump's executive order on museums

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

House Democrats are calling on the Smithsonian inspector general to launch an investigation into US President Donald Trump’s March executive order targeting federally funded museums, arguing that the directive may violate federal law and compromise the institution’s independence.

In a letter signed by 71 Democrats that was first shared with Reuters, US Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Paul Tonko are challenging Executive Order 14253 that was issued in March to remove exhibits, sculptures and narratives the administration considers "divisive" or "race-centered ideology."

The letter states that implementation of the order interferes with the Smithsonian's capacity to "document American history and culture accurately."

Lebanon warns Hamas not to conduct operations that comprise country
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 12:31 PM
Trump threatens NATO summit no-show if allies don't act on spending
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 11:52 AM
Vatican installs chimney over Sistine Chapel
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 10:47 AM
Trump appoints Martin Marks as liaison to the Jewish community - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 10:38 AM
Humanitarian response in Gaza on verge of total collapse, Red Cross says
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 10:34 AM
Kindergartens throughout Israel go on partial strike due to pay cuts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 09:36 AM
Four protesters arrested at demonstrations near Netanyahu's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 08:12 AM
Ukraine's air force says Russia launched 150 drones
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 08:11 AM
India, EU reaffirm commitment to conclude trade deal by end of 2025
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 08:08 AM
Trump makes first judicial nomination since returning to White House
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 07:32 AM
Trump to propose slashing billions in non-defense programs in budget
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:40 AM
US wants breakthrough on Ukraine talks soon, Rubio says
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:28 AM
China says US eager to negotiate on tariffs, Beijing's door is 'open'
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 03:52 AM
Vance does not see Russia's war in Ukraine ending 'any time soon'
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 01:42 AM
US VP Vance says Indian response to Kashmir attack should avoid war
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 01:33 AM