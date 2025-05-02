Lebanon warns Hamas not to conduct operations that compromise Lebanon's sovereignty

Lebanon has warned the Palestinian terror group Hamas not to conduct operations that compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, Beirut's supreme defence council said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Saudi-owned news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing a Lebanese source, that Lebanese authorities had asked Hamas to cede the suspects involved in the launch of rockets towards Metulla and Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel in March.

According to the report, the individuals hid the rockets and the launchers in a storage facility, which was subsequently searched by the Lebanese army.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanon's army chief Joseph Aoun stand after Aoun is elected as the country's President at the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, January 9, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

A wanted persons list

The source also told the Saudi news outlet that the Lebanese military has formed a list of wanted Hamas terrorists in accordance with evidence gleaned during interrogations of suspects who had taken part in the rocket strikes.

The report further noted that the suspects may have been hiding in Palestinian refugee camps in southern Lebanon.

According to the source, these moves were in accordance with larger efforts made by the authorities to prevent the arming of areas of southern Lebanon.

In April, Lebanese media reported that the Lebanese Army had taken control of most military sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and had begun to take control of sites north of the Litani River.

Yuval Barnea contributed to this report.