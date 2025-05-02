Herzog visits Vatican representatives, mourns passing of Pope Francis

President Isaac Herzog visited the Vatican Embassy and the Papal Nuncio, the Vatican's diplomatic representative on Friday, according to a post on X/Twitter.

President @Isaac_Herzog this morning, visited the Embassy of the Vatican and the Papal Nuncio, and signed the book of condolences opened officially to mourn the passing of Pope Francis. The President expressed his sympathies to the Catholic communities in the Holy Land and the… pic.twitter.com/sl8Svdh7vN — Office of the President of Israel (@IsraelPresident) May 2, 2025

Herzog "signed the book of condolences," which was officially opened to mourn the passing of Pope Francis. He also expressed his sympathies "to the Catholic communities in the Holy Land and the world at large." The president also said that he manifested his hope that the late Pope's prayers for the release of the hostages would soon be realized.

“May his prayers for justice and peace be realized promptly in the immediate release of Israel's hostages, who are being cruelly held in a glaring crime against humanity, ethics and God, Himself; in the eradication of hatred and extremism; and in a world of growing compassion, in the spirit of the Hebrew prophets and the shared spiritual legacy of humanity,” the president wrote.