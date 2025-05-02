Jerusalem Post
Herzog visits Vatican representatives, mourns passing of Pope Francis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 2, 2025 13:16

President Isaac Herzog visited the Vatican Embassy and the Papal Nuncio, the Vatican's diplomatic representative on Friday, according to a post on X/Twitter.

Herzog "signed the book of condolences," which was officially opened to mourn the passing of Pope Francis. He also expressed his sympathies "to the Catholic communities in the Holy Land and the world at large." The president also said that he manifested his hope that the late Pope's prayers for the release of the hostages would soon be realized.

“May his prayers for justice and peace be realized promptly in the immediate release of Israel's hostages, who are being cruelly held in a glaring crime against humanity, ethics and God, Himself; in the eradication of hatred and extremism; and in a world of growing compassion, in the spirit of the Hebrew prophets and the shared spiritual legacy of humanity,” the president wrote. 

