Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Bodies of six migrants recovered near Libyan coastal city, Red Crescent says

By REUTERS

At least six bodies of migrants were recovered after they washed ashore near the Libyan city of Misrata, a Red Crescent volunteer said.

Libya, following the toppling of leader Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe via the dangerous route across the desert and over the Mediterranean.

Four bodies were recovered on Thursday morning and two more on Thursday evening, said Makhlouf Karim, head of the rescue department in Misrata's Red Crescent branch.

Karim said the coast near Misrata, a city some 200 km (125 miles) east of Tripoli, was still being patrolled in case more bodies washed ashore.

Russia says it is creating 'security strip' in Ukraine's Sumy region
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 01:49 PM
US forces intercept shipment of Iranian weapons smuggled to Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 01:30 PM
Herzog visits Vatican representatives, mourns passing of Pope Francis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 01:13 PM
Democrats call for probe into Trump's executive order on museums
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 12:11 PM
Trump threatens NATO summit no-show if allies don't act on spending
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 11:52 AM
Vatican installs chimney over Sistine Chapel
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 10:47 AM
Trump appoints Martin Marks as liaison to the Jewish community - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 10:38 AM
Humanitarian response in Gaza on verge of total collapse, Red Cross says
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 10:34 AM
Four protesters arrested at demonstrations near Netanyahu's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 08:12 AM
Ukraine's air force says Russia launched 150 drones
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 08:11 AM
India, EU reaffirm commitment to conclude trade deal by end of 2025
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 08:08 AM
Trump makes first judicial nomination since returning to White House
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 07:32 AM
Trump to propose slashing billions in non-defense programs in budget
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:40 AM
US wants breakthrough on Ukraine talks soon, Rubio says
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:28 AM
China says US eager to negotiate on tariffs, Beijing's door is 'open'
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 03:52 AM