At least two dead after Peru navy vessel hits Perenco oil platform in Amazon

A Peruvian navy vessel collided with an oil platform operated by Perenco on the Amazon River, leaving two people dead and one missing, Peru's defense ministry said on Friday.

The collision, which the ministry said caused "severe damage," occurred near the mouth of the Napo River as the B.A.P. Ucayali was navigating the area during a transit operation.

The incident triggered an immediate search and rescue response, the defense ministry said in a statement, noting 30 crew members had been safely evacuated and a search for the missing person was now underway.

"Peru's Navy deeply regrets the irreparable loss of our crew members," the defense ministry said, adding it was investigating the cause of the collision.

Perenco was not immediately available for comment.