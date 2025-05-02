Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

At least two dead after Peru navy vessel hits Perenco oil platform in Amazon

By REUTERS

A Peruvian navy vessel collided with an oil platform operated by Perenco on the Amazon River, leaving two people dead and one missing, Peru's defense ministry said on Friday.

The collision, which the ministry said caused "severe damage," occurred near the mouth of the Napo River as the B.A.P. Ucayali was navigating the area during a transit operation.

The incident triggered an immediate search and rescue response, the defense ministry said in a statement, noting 30 crew members had been safely evacuated and a search for the missing person was now underway.

"Peru's Navy deeply regrets the irreparable loss of our crew members," the defense ministry said, adding it was investigating the cause of the collision.

Perenco was not immediately available for comment.

Israel approves calling up IDF reserves to expand Gaza operations
By AMIR BOHBOT
05/02/2025 08:26 PM
Syrian Druze evacuated to Ziv Medical Center in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 07:11 PM
US designates Haitian gang alliance Viv Ansanm as 'transnational terrori
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 06:58 PM
Man wounded as fire breaks out on beach in Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 06:42 PM
IDF confirms missile from Yemen intercepted hours after sirens sound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 05:44 PM
Prince Harry loses legal fight with UK government over police protection
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:27 PM
Syria condemns Israeli attack near presidential palace
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 03:37 PM
Israeli shekel strengthens against foreign currencies
By MAARIV
05/02/2025 03:29 PM
Fire in Latrun area resumes, firefighting planes en route
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 02:43 PM
Trump to take away Harvard’s tax exempt status
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 02:33 PM
Russia says it will help Taliban fight Islamic State in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 02:33 PM
Bodies of six migrants recovered near Libyan coastal city
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 02:19 PM
Russia says it is creating 'security strip' in Ukraine's Sumy region
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 01:49 PM
US forces intercept shipment of Iranian weapons smuggled to Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 01:30 PM
Herzog visits Vatican representatives, mourns passing of Pope Francis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 01:13 PM