Released hostage Mia Schem posted a behind-the-scenes photo of an interview she did with N12 on Thursday in which she accused a well-known Tel Aviv fitness coach of sexual assault and rape.

"It's not easy to stand in front of a camera and reveal the truth. But there comes a time when you realize your silence isn't protecting you, its protecting others," her Instagram story post read.

She added that she was "touched" by the support she has received and thanked her followers.