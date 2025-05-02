Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US State Dept approves $3.5 billion missile sale to Saudi Arabia

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 3, 2025 00:17

The US State Department approved a possible foreign military sale to Saudi Arabia of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles and related support for $3.5 billion, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

The US is poised to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth well over $100 billion during US President Donald Trump's visit to the kingdom in May.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia requested 1,000 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), 50 AMRAAM guidance sections and other equipment including spares, missile containers, and spare parts, and logistics support services.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Friday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corp, according to the Pentagon.

Rubio expected to serve dual role for minimum six months
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 12:23 AM
Trump turns to Supreme Court in bid to allow DOGE into Social Security
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 11:45 PM
IDF intercepts drone coming form the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 11:06 PM
'Silence isn't protecting you' ex-hostage Mia Schem posts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 10:45 PM
At least two dead after Peru navy vessel hits Perenco oil platform
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 08:11 PM
Syrian Druze evacuated to Ziv Medical Center in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 07:11 PM
US designates Haitian gang alliance Viv Ansanm as 'transnational terrori
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 06:58 PM
Man wounded as fire breaks out on beach in Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 06:42 PM
IDF confirms missile from Yemen intercepted hours after sirens sound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 05:44 PM
Prince Harry loses legal fight with UK government over police protection
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:27 PM
Syria condemns Israeli attack near presidential palace
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 03:37 PM
Israeli shekel strengthens against foreign currencies
By MAARIV
05/02/2025 03:29 PM
Fire in Latrun area resumes, firefighting planes en route
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 02:43 PM
Trump to take away Harvard’s tax exempt status
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 02:33 PM
Russia says it will help Taliban fight Islamic State in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 02:33 PM