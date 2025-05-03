Iranian FM: Nuclear deal within reach, Iran has right to possess 'full nuclear fuel cycle'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said that as a founding signatory to the NPT (Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty), Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle.
Regarding reaching a nuclear deal through talks with the US, he said, "A credible and durable agreement is within reach. All it takes is firm political will and a fair attitude."
