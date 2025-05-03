Egypt blocking new US stronghold in Red Sea - Egyptian media

Egypt is reportedly resisting pressure from the United States to allow the US and Gulf countries a new stronghold in the Red Sea amid escalating threats from the Iran-backed Houthi terror group, Egyptian and American officials told the independent Egyptian newspaper Mada Masr this week.

Egypt rejected to support the US project financially and militarily, Egyptian sources claimed.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have reportedly piled pressure on Egypt to join those acting against the Houthis.