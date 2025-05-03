Jerusalem Post
Houthis plan to attack USS Carl Vinson in Arabian Sea - Arab report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Houthis are planning to attack the USS Carl Vinson in the coming days while it's based in the Arabian Sea, a source within the terror group told Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar on Saturday. 

The Houthis agreed to use a new strategy against the US and employ new weapons during an April 20 meeting, the source claimed, telling Al Akhbarthat such weapons had already been employed during attacks on Israel. 

While the Houthis claim to have targeted a military base in Haifa on Friday, the IDF confirmed it intercepted the attack.



