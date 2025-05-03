India bans imports from Pakistan amid tension over tourist killings

India said it has banned the import of goods originating from or transiting via Pakistan as diplomatic tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations flared in the wake of a deadly attack on tourists in disputed Kashmir region.

India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade in a notification said the ban will take effect immediately.

"This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy," it said.

Suspected militants killed at least 26 tourists in last week's attack on a mountain destination in the Pahalgam area of the Kashmir valley.

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region is claimed by both India and Pakistan, and has been the site of multiple wars, insurgency and diplomatic standoffs.