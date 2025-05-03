Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

India bans imports from Pakistan amid tension over tourist killings

By REUTERS

India said it has banned the import of goods originating from or transiting via Pakistan as diplomatic tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations flared in the wake of a deadly attack on tourists in disputed Kashmir region.

India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade in a notification said the ban will take effect immediately.

"This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy," it said.

Suspected militants killed at least 26 tourists in last week's attack on a mountain destination in the Pahalgam area of the Kashmir valley.

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region is claimed by both India and Pakistan, and has been the site of multiple wars, insurgency and diplomatic standoffs.

Blast kills a woman in Greek city of Thessaloniki
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 09:42 AM
Houthis plan to attack USS Carl Vinson in Arabian Sea - Arab report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 09:05 AM
Egypt blocking new US stronghold in Red Sea - Egyptian media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 08:43 AM
United Airlines bans foreign flag pins after 'Palestine pin' controversy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 08:40 AM
Iran FM Abbas Aragchi says Iranian nuclear deal within reach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 07:44 AM
Trump says US in 'transition period,' downplays short-term recession
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 02:23 AM
Rubio expected to serve dual role for minimum six months
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 12:23 AM
Trump turns to Supreme Court in bid to allow DOGE into Social Security
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 11:45 PM
US State Dept approves $3.5 billion missile sale to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 11:41 PM
IDF intercepts drone coming form the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 11:06 PM
'Silence isn't protecting you' ex-hostage Mia Schem posts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 10:45 PM
At least two dead after Peru navy vessel hits Perenco oil platform
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 08:11 PM
Syrian Druze evacuated to Ziv Medical Center in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 07:11 PM
US designates Haitian gang alliance Viv Ansanm as 'transnational terrori
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 06:58 PM
Man wounded as fire breaks out on beach in Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 06:42 PM