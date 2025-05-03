Zelensky lauds common ground with Trump after 'best' Vatican meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his brief meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican a week ago was the best that the two men have had together.

In comments released by his presidential administration, Zelensky said that he and Trump agreed that a 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow was the correct first step towards peace in the war in Ukraine.

He said he raised the topic of sanctions with Trump at the meeting, and that the response of the US president on this question was “very strong”. Zelensky did not give specifics on this.