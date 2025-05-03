Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Zelensky lauds common ground with Trump after 'best' Vatican meeting

By REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his brief meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican a week ago was the best that the two men have had together.

In comments released by his presidential administration, Zelensky said that he and Trump agreed that a 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow was the correct first step towards peace in the war in Ukraine.

He said he raised the topic of sanctions with Trump at the meeting, and that the response of the US president on this question was “very strong”. Zelensky did not give specifics on this.

 

Russia's Medvedev: Trump's statement about US WW II role was 'nonsense'
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 12:06 PM
Trump posts AI-generated photo of himself as the pope
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 11:37 AM
India bans imports from Pakistan amid tension over tourist killings
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 10:16 AM
Blast kills a woman in Greek city of Thessaloniki
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 09:42 AM
Houthis plan to attack USS Carl Vinson in Arabian Sea - Arab report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 09:05 AM
Egypt blocking new US stronghold in Red Sea - Egyptian media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 08:43 AM
United Airlines bans foreign flag pins after 'Palestine pin' controversy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 08:40 AM
Iran FM Abbas Aragchi says Iranian nuclear deal within reach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 07:44 AM
Trump says US in 'transition period,' downplays short-term recession
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 02:23 AM
Rubio expected to serve dual role for minimum six months
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 12:23 AM
Trump turns to Supreme Court in bid to allow DOGE into Social Security
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 11:45 PM
US State Dept approves $3.5 billion missile sale to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 11:41 PM
IDF intercepts drone coming form the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 11:06 PM
'Silence isn't protecting you' ex-hostage Mia Schem posts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 10:45 PM
At least two dead after Peru navy vessel hits Perenco oil platform
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 08:11 PM