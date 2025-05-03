Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Maltese government on Gaza flotilla: 'No aircraft entered Maltese airspace' - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 3, 2025 12:45

The Maltese government responded to the organizers of the 'Freedom flotilla' to Gaza, who accused it of refusing to allow the vessel to dock, asserting that no violations of Malta's territorial or maritime sovereignty had occurred during the incident, KAN News reported on Saturday.

A vessel carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip was reportedly targeted by a drone strike off the coast of Malta, leading the vessel to issue an SOS signal, as stated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) in a social media post on Friday.

Unconfirmed Arab media reports attributed the strike to Israel, which did not comment on the reports.

Opposition coalition can't win majority government in Australia
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 12:53 PM
Russia's Medvedev: Trump's statement about US WW II role was 'nonsense'
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 12:06 PM
Zelensky lauds common ground with Trump after 'best' Vatican meeting
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 11:57 AM
Trump posts AI-generated photo of himself as the pope
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 11:37 AM
India bans imports from Pakistan amid tension over tourist killings
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 10:16 AM
Blast kills a woman in Greek city of Thessaloniki
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 09:42 AM
Houthis plan to attack USS Carl Vinson in Arabian Sea - Arab report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 09:05 AM
Egypt blocking new US stronghold in Red Sea - Egyptian media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 08:43 AM
United Airlines bans foreign flag pins after 'Palestine pin' controversy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 08:40 AM
Iran FM Abbas Aragchi says Iranian nuclear deal within reach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 07:44 AM
Trump says US in 'transition period,' downplays short-term recession
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 02:23 AM
Rubio expected to serve dual role for minimum six months
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 12:23 AM
Trump turns to Supreme Court in bid to allow DOGE into Social Security
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 11:45 PM
US State Dept approves $3.5 billion missile sale to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 11:41 PM
IDF intercepts drone coming form the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2025 11:06 PM