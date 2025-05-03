Maltese government on Gaza flotilla: 'No aircraft entered Maltese airspace' - report

The Maltese government responded to the organizers of the 'Freedom flotilla' to Gaza, who accused it of refusing to allow the vessel to dock, asserting that no violations of Malta's territorial or maritime sovereignty had occurred during the incident, KAN News reported on Saturday.

A vessel carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip was reportedly targeted by a drone strike off the coast of Malta, leading the vessel to issue an SOS signal, as stated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) in a social media post on Friday.

Unconfirmed Arab media reports attributed the strike to Israel, which did not comment on the reports.