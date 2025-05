A fire broke out on Saturday in the Modi'in forest, near the Anava interchange, according to Israeli media reports.

Five fire crews were called to the scene and are working to bring the flames under control.

Fires in the Latrun area of central Israel resumed on Friday afternoon, following the fires that spread there earlier in the week. According to reports, firefighting planes have been rushed to the area in attempts to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story.