IDF strikes over 100 terror targets in Gaza over the weekend

The Israeli air force struck over 100 terror targets throughout Gaza over the weekend, including terrorist cells, tunnels, underground infrastructure sites, and military structures where terrorists were operating, the military announced Sunday. IDF soldiers operating across the Gaza Strip over the weekend, May 4, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In northern Gaza, troops dismantled terror infrastructure above and below ground, discovered a Hamas weapons cache, and killed several terrorists in the area.

In southern Gaza, troops operated in Rafah along the Morag Corridor. The soldiers dismantled Hamas weaponry, killed terrorists, and struck terror infrastructure in cooperation with the Israeli air force.