Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF strikes over 100 terror targets in Gaza over the weekend

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israeli air force struck over 100 terror targets throughout Gaza over the weekend, including terrorist cells, tunnels, underground infrastructure sites, and military structures where terrorists were operating, the military announced Sunday. 

IDF soldiers operating across the Gaza Strip over the weekend, May 4, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operating across the Gaza Strip over the weekend, May 4, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In northern Gaza, troops dismantled terror infrastructure above and below ground, discovered a Hamas weapons cache, and killed several terrorists in the area.

In southern Gaza, troops operated in Rafah along the Morag Corridor. The soldiers dismantled Hamas weaponry, killed terrorists, and struck terror infrastructure in cooperation with the Israeli air force.  



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - day - Headline
Security cabinet meeting delayed to 7:00 p.m., source tells 'Post'
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/04/2025 11:29 AM
Putin says he hopes there will be no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukra
By REUTERS
05/04/2025 10:39 AM
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes western Texas, EMSC says
By REUTERS
05/04/2025 05:47 AM
US carries out strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2025 02:59 AM
State submits injunction against teacher's strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2025 01:09 AM
Anti-tank M72 LAW launched at private home in Kiryat Ata
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 11:42 PM
Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire CEO, Abel to take over
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 10:02 PM
IAF intercepts drone approaching from the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 08:21 PM
Russian woman arrested for two months for suicide bomb plans
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 07:27 PM
Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak resigns
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 03:16 PM
Chinese coast guard says it 'warns off' Japanese aircraft
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 02:15 PM
Strikes carried out against military targets in Hama, Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 01:44 PM
Fire breaks out in Modi'in forest, five firefighting teams at the scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 01:34 PM
Maltese government on Gaza flotilla: 'No aircraft entered'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2025 12:29 PM
Zelensky lauds common ground with Trump after 'best' Vatican meeting
By REUTERS
05/03/2025 11:57 AM