Prosecution: Hold defense testimonies in Netanyahu case until after cross-examination

The prosecution requested on Sunday that the witness's testimonies in defense of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his criminal trial proceedings halt until he is at the stage of cross-examination, which will begin after Wednesday.

While Netanyahu's defense team has been questioning him in the main trial hearings at the District Court in Tel Aviv, witnesses on his behalf have been testifying in the Jerusalem District Court.

Normally, Netanyahu would have completed his own testimony, and other defense witnesses would follow up. This compromise made in this case was that he would testify for the defense, while other witnesses would testify as well. The prosecution argued on Sunday that now that the direct defense examination is nearly completed, there is no more need for him to give fewer hearings per week. Once cross-examination is over, there are going to be more defense witness testimonies.

The prosecution explained that were the testimonies to continue, they could hurt the authenticity of the case against the prime minister.