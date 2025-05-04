Netanyahu: 'Israel will respond to Houthi attack'

Israel will retaliate to the Houthi missile strike on Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in a post on X/Twitter later in the day, adding that it would do so at the time and place convenient to it.

President Trump is absolutely right!Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters. pic.twitter.com/eO4hyUzNsI — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 4, 2025

Netanyahu made the comment in response to a Truth Social post made by US President Donald Trump in March, in which he said all Houthi attacks "emanate from Iran."