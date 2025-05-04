Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu: 'Israel will respond to Houthi attack'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 4, 2025 19:36

Israel will retaliate to the Houthi missile strike on Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in a post on X/Twitter later in the day, adding that it would do so at the time and place convenient to it. 

Netanyahu made the comment in response to a Truth Social post made by US President Donald Trump in March, in which he said all Houthi attacks "emanate from Iran."

 



