US President Donald Trump said that he was looking for total disarmament of Iran's nuclear program, but that he was open to hearing about a civilian energy program.

“I think that I would be open to hearing it, you know?” Trump told NBC's Kristen Welker. “Civilian energy, it’s called. But you know, civilian energy often leads to military wars. And we don’t want to have them have a nuclear weapon. It’s a very simple deal.”