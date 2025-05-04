Netanyahu calls for pressure to be applied on Qatar

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for pressure to be applied on Qatar, which can in turn influence Hamas, while in conversation with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, on Sunday.

"We are asking others to apply pressure not only on Hamas but also on Qatar, which has significant influence over Hamas—an influence that is not always utilized," the Israeli leader said.

"Qatari cooperation, to say the least, is what could have brought this deal to fruition. That is what we expect to see: the support of our friends and pressure from those who are capable of pressuring Hamas," he added.