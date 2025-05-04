Incoming German interior minister skeptical about ban on far-right AfD

Incoming German interior minister Alexander Dobrindt suggested on Sunday it was unlikely the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party would be banned after the spy agency classified it as "extremist" last week.

German lawmakers have been discussing outlawing the party and taking other measures including dismissing civil servants who are members of the AfD and limiting or halting public funding.

But Dobrindt told broadcaster ARD he was doubtful whether the AfD activities identified in the spy agency's report met the requirements set out for an outright ban.

"I'm skeptical, because the aggressive, combative nature of the party against our democracy must be a defining characteristic. The Constitutional Court was right to set high hurdles for banning a party," Dobrindt said.