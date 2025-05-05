Jerusalem Post
Trump announces 100% tariff for movies produced outside US

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a 100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States, saying the US movie industry was dying a "very fast death" due to the incentives that other countries were offering to draw American filmmakers.

"This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said he was authorizing the relevant US government agencies such as the Department of Commerce to immediately begin the process of imposing a 100% tariff on all films produced abroad that are then sent into the United States.

Trump added: "WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!"

