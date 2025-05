The IDF's Home Front Command warned of the threat of a feared terrorist infiltration in Ariel on Monday morning.

Shortly after, Army Radio reported that there is no longer a fear of a terrorist infiltration, as the incidents were criminal in nature, including a stolen vehicle attempting to breach the city's entrance barrier.

KAN News shared Ariel Mayor Yair Chetboun corroborating this, adding that the suspect was transferred to police for questioning.