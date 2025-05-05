Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran's foreign minister arrives in Islamabad amid India-Pakistan standoff

By REUTERS

 Iran's foreign minister arrived in the Pakistani capital on Monday for a one-day visit to meet top leaders, officials said, amid rising tension with neighboring India following an attack on tourists last month in disputed Kashmir.

India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the deadly attack, which Islamabad denies. It says it has "credible intelligence" that India intends to launch military action, fueling prospects for war between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Pakistan's foreign office did not explicitly say Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi would discuss the standoff, but Iranian ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam told state media the matter would be on the agenda.



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
A-G to gov't: Make decision on Oct. 7 probe
By SARAH BEN-NUN
05/05/2025 10:50 AM
Rwanda in talks to receive migrants deported from US - foreign minister
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 10:35 AM
Ten killed after four tourist boats capsize in China, state media report
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 08:56 AM
Romanian hard-right leader clear winner in first-round presidential vote
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 08:48 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Liman, Granot Hagalil and Kisra
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 08:20 AM
False Alarm: Feared terrorist infiltration in Ariel triggers alarms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 05:58 AM
Trump announces 100% tariff for movies produced outside US
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 04:12 AM
Trump directs Bureau of Prisons to reopen Alcatraz
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 02:41 AM
US airstrikes on Sanaa injure 14
By WALLA!
05/05/2025 02:37 AM
Incoming German interior minister skeptical about ban on far Right AfD
By REUTERS
05/04/2025 10:19 PM
US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/04/2025 09:45 PM
Netanyahu calls for pressure to be applied on Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2025 08:28 PM
Netanyahu: 'Israel will respond to Houthi attack'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2025 07:30 PM
Police arrest minor suspected of planning attack in Tira
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2025 04:55 PM
Police arrest two suspects in arson of Ben-Shemen forest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2025 03:31 PM