Iran's foreign minister arrives in Islamabad amid India-Pakistan standoff

Iran's foreign minister arrived in the Pakistani capital on Monday for a one-day visit to meet top leaders, officials said, amid rising tension with neighboring India following an attack on tourists last month in disputed Kashmir.

India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the deadly attack, which Islamabad denies. It says it has "credible intelligence" that India intends to launch military action, fueling prospects for war between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Pakistan's foreign office did not explicitly say Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi would discuss the standoff, but Iranian ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam told state media the matter would be on the agenda.