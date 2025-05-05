Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran says its stance toward nuclear talks with US remains constant

By REUTERS

Iran remains committed to diplomacy with the United States, the government said on Monday, after a fourth round of nuclear talks with Washington was postponed over the weekend.

"We have announced our commitment to continuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy, and we have shown our full readiness by participating in several rounds of negotiations," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Iran awaits details from mediator Oman regarding the continuation of talks with the US, he added.

Oman had said the fourth round of nuclear discussions provisionally planned for May 3 would be rescheduled for logistical reasons.



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
Forum Gvura calls on A-G to prosecute those calling for refusal to serve
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 12:37 PM
Lufthansa, Air France, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tension
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 11:39 AM
Rwanda in talks to receive migrants deported from US - foreign minister
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 10:35 AM
Iran's foreign minister arrives in Islamabad amid India-Pakistan standof
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 10:16 AM
Ten killed after four tourist boats capsize in China, state media report
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 08:56 AM
Romanian hard-right leader clear winner in first-round presidential vote
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 08:48 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Liman, Granot Hagalil and Kisra
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 08:20 AM
False Alarm: Feared terrorist infiltration in Ariel triggers alarms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 05:58 AM
Trump announces 100% tariff for movies produced outside US
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 04:12 AM
Trump directs Bureau of Prisons to reopen Alcatraz
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 02:41 AM
US airstrikes on Sanaa injure 14
By WALLA!
05/05/2025 02:37 AM
Incoming German interior minister skeptical about ban on far Right AfD
By REUTERS
05/04/2025 10:19 PM
US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/04/2025 09:45 PM
Netanyahu calls for pressure to be applied on Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2025 08:28 PM
Netanyahu: 'Israel will respond to Houthi attack'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2025 07:30 PM