Lufthansa, Air France, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tensions

By REUTERS

Air France and Germany's Lufthansa were among global carriers avoiding Pakistani airspace, airlines and flight trackers showed on Monday, as tension between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan stays high after a deadly attack in Kashmir last month.

India took measures such as closing its airspace to Pakistan airlines, while Pakistan barred those owned or operated by its neighbor, suspended trade and halted special visas for Indians, although it let international airlines use its airspace.

Lufthansa Group's airlines are "avoiding Pakistani airspace until further notice" it said in a statement to Reuters, although that will result in longer flight times on some routes to Asia, and added that it is monitoring developments.

Flight tracking data showed some flights of British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Emirates turning north towards Delhi in order to avoid Pakistani airspace, after traveling over the Arabian Sea.

