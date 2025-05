The High Court of Justice announced on Monday that the meeting set for Tuesday to discuss the legality of the return of Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir to the position of national security minister has been canceled.

Ben-Gvir served in the position until his party pulled out of the government when the January Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal was signed.

The sides have until July 15 to update on a compromise on the matter.