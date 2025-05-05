IDF troops find Assad-era military infrastructure at regime HQ on Mount Hermon in Syria

IDF troops discovered Bashar al-Assad-era military infrastructure while operating at the central headquarters of the unit responsible for the Mount Hermon area under the former regime in Syria over the past week, the military announced Monday. IDF troops operate at Assad regime HQ on Mount Hermon in Syria, May 5, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Yahalom combat engineers and paratroopers in the 810th Brigade found bunkers and a large number of weapons, including cannons, rocket launchers, mortars, rockets, explosive devices, and landmines.

All weapons were either dismantled or seized by the IDF troops.