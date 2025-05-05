Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu drags US into Middle East catastrophe, Iranian FM says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 5, 2025 16:54

"The world has also realized how Netanyahu directly interferes in the US government to drag it into yet another catastrophe in our region," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday on X/Twitter. 

He also added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to "dictate to President Trump what he can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran."

"If, as President [Donald] Trump once again stated, the ultimate goal is that 'the only thing they cannot have is a nuclear weapon,' then a deal is achievable—but there is only one path to that goal: diplomacy, based on mutual respect and shared interests," he concluded. 



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
IDF foils attempt to smuggle weapons from Jordan to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 04:54 PM
Israel Police arrested 18 illegal residents in Haifa from West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 03:52 PM
Iran denies Houthi attack links, awaits next US meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 03:31 PM
IDF troops find Assad-era military infrastructure at HQ in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 03:17 PM
Taiwan rattled by quake, no immediate reports of damage
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 02:03 PM
High Court cancels hearing on legality of Ben-Gvir ministerial position
By SARAH BEN-NUN
05/05/2025 01:58 PM
IDF destroys rocket launchers aimed towards Israel in Khan Yunis, Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 01:51 PM
Losses from Shahid Rajaee port explosion estimated at over $3 billion
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/05/2025 01:02 PM
Lufthansa, Air France, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tension
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 11:39 AM
Iran says its stance toward nuclear talks with US remains constant
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 11:06 AM
Rwanda in talks to receive migrants deported from US - foreign minister
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 10:35 AM
Iran's foreign minister arrives in Islamabad amid India-Pakistan standof
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 10:16 AM
Ten killed after four tourist boats capsize in China, state media report
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 08:56 AM
Romanian hard-right leader clear winner in first-round presidential vote
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 08:48 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Liman, Granot Hagalil and Kisra
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 08:20 AM