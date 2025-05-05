Netanyahu drags US into Middle East catastrophe, Iranian FM says

"The world has also realized how Netanyahu directly interferes in the US government to drag it into yet another catastrophe in our region," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday on X/Twitter.

He also added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to "dictate to President Trump what he can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran."

"If, as President [Donald] Trump once again stated, the ultimate goal is that 'the only thing they cannot have is a nuclear weapon,' then a deal is achievable—but there is only one path to that goal: diplomacy, based on mutual respect and shared interests," he concluded.