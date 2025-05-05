Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Likud MK slams haredi boycott threats amid war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"If the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) factions boycott government votes and harm the ability to maintain a normal routine — Likud must also stop automatically supporting their legislation," Likud MK Dan Illouz said on social media on Monday. 

"We support partnership. But those expecting submission will be disappointed," he added. 

Haredi parties issued a deadline this week that the conscription law must pass by Shavuot, at the end of the month, even as the intensifying fighting in Gaza complicates efforts to pass the legislation.

Within the haredi political camp, there are growing warnings of a crisis that could bring down the government and trigger elections. 

Police find Iranian explosive device used by Hamas terrorists near Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 06:33 PM
IDF thwarts weapons trafficking infrastructure in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 06:31 PM
Trump says call with Turkey's Erdogan productive, visits planned
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 06:29 PM
Fire breaks out in IRGC ammunition depot in Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 06:08 PM
IDF foils attempt to smuggle weapons from Jordan to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 04:54 PM
Netanyahu drags US into Middle East catastrophe, Iranian FM says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 04:52 PM
Israel Police arrested 18 illegal residents in Haifa from West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 03:52 PM
Iran denies Houthi attack links, awaits next US meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 03:31 PM
IDF troops find Assad-era military infrastructure at HQ in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 03:17 PM
Taiwan rattled by quake, no immediate reports of damage
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 02:03 PM
High Court cancels hearing on legality of Ben-Gvir ministerial position
By SARAH BEN-NUN
05/05/2025 01:58 PM
IDF destroys rocket launchers aimed towards Israel in Khan Yunis, Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 01:51 PM
Losses from Shahid Rajaee port explosion estimated at over $3 billion
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/05/2025 01:02 PM
Lufthansa, Air France, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tension
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 11:39 AM
Iran says its stance toward nuclear talks with US remains constant
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 11:06 AM