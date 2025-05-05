Likud MK slams haredi boycott threats amid war

"If the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) factions boycott government votes and harm the ability to maintain a normal routine — Likud must also stop automatically supporting their legislation," Likud MK Dan Illouz said on social media on Monday.

מיטב בנינו עולים כעת לסבב לחימה נוסף. הם משאירים מאחוריהם חיים שלמים, ומסכנים את חייהם למען השבת החטופים ומיטוט החמאס.בזמן כזה - חשוב לומר בצורה ברורה:אם הסיעות החרדיות יחרימו את ההצבעות של הממשלה ויפגעו ביכולת לקיים שגרת חיים תקינה - גם הליכוד צריכה להשתחרר מהצבעה אוטומטית… — דן אילוז - Dan Illouz (@dillouz) May 5, 2025

"We support partnership. But those expecting submission will be disappointed," he added.

Haredi parties issued a deadline this week that the conscription law must pass by Shavuot, at the end of the month, even as the intensifying fighting in Gaza complicates efforts to pass the legislation.

Within the haredi political camp, there are growing warnings of a crisis that could bring down the government and trigger elections.