IDF thwarts weapons trafficking infrastructure in Nablus

IDF troops arrested a suspect involved in weapons trafficking and seized hundreds of combat items in Nablus, in the West Bank, the military announced Monday.

When the troops apprehended the suspect, they discovered in the building where the arrest took place hundreds of tactical gear items and operational equipment for sale, including knives, electric shockers, airsoft weapons, pepper spray canisters, and more.

"The arrested suspect and the confiscated weapons were transferred for further handling by security forces," the military concluded.