Israel reportedly struck the outskirts of the village of Janta, in the Al-Baqa'a district of eastern Lebanon, near the Syrian border, Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar reported on Monday.

The attack on Lebanon follows an operation in Yemen in which the Israel Air Force undertook a counter-strike against the Houthis in Yemen following the ballistic missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.

This is a developing story.