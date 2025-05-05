Israeli FM, Ethiopian PM meet in Ethiopia to discuss strengthening ties

During his visit to Ethiopia, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali met on Monday to discuss strengthening ties.

"Today, our partnership spans economic, political, diplomatic, and social spheres, among many others," the prime minister said in a post on X/Twitter.

Had productive discussions today on Ethio-Israeli relations with Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa’a @gidonsaar during his visit to Ethiopia. Our two nations continue to share a long-standing relationship grounded in historical roots and ancient connections. Today,… pic.twitter.com/YeIySffEmi — Abiy Ahmed Ali (@AbiyAhmedAli) May 5, 2025

He said that the two nations share a "long-standing relationship grounded in historical roots and ancient connections."

Sa'ar thanked Ali for his hospitality and friendship and said they will continue working together to strengthen the relations between the two countries.