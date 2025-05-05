Jerusalem Post
Israeli FM, Ethiopian PM meet in Ethiopia to discuss strengthening ties

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

During his visit to Ethiopia, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali met on Monday to discuss strengthening ties. 

"Today, our partnership spans economic, political, diplomatic, and social spheres, among many others," the prime minister said in a post on X/Twitter.

He said that the two nations share a "long-standing relationship grounded in historical roots and ancient connections."

Sa'ar thanked Ali for his hospitality and friendship and said they will continue working together to strengthen the relations between the two countries. 

