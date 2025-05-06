Trump declares national holidays for World War I and II victories

US President Donald Trump declared that the victory days for World War I and II will have national holidays of their own.

"Without the United States, the War would have been won by other Countries, and what a different World it would be. Therefore, I am hereby declaring a National Holiday in celebration of the Victories of World War I, where the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918, and World War II, where the Victory date was May 8, 1945," Trump wrote on Monday on Truth Social.

Trump added that the country would not be closed for these holidays, "because we already have too many Holidays in America — There are not enough days left in the year. We were Workers then, and we are Workers now! Documentation to follow. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"