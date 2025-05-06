Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump declares national holidays for World War I and II victories

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US President Donald Trump declared that the victory days for World War I and II will have national holidays of their own.

"Without the United States, the War would have been won by other Countries, and what a different World it would be. Therefore, I am hereby declaring a National Holiday in celebration of the Victories of World War I, where the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918, and World War II, where the Victory date was May 8, 1945," Trump wrote on Monday on Truth Social. 

Trump added that the country would not be closed for these holidays, "because we already have too many Holidays in America — There are not enough days left in the year. We were Workers then, and we are Workers now! Documentation to follow. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Ukraine's drone attack on Moscow forces airports' closure, officials say
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 01:53 AM
US Homeland Security says it disabled comms app used by Trump adviser
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 01:27 AM
Trump administration says it is freezing grant funding to Harvard
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 01:25 AM
Trump says he will announce pharmaceutical tariffs over next two weeks
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 12:29 AM
US appeals court rejects Trump bid to revoke migrants' legal status
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 11:50 PM
Minister Amichai Eliyahu: 'Bomb the food stores in Gaza'
By TAL SHALEV
05/05/2025 11:20 PM
Starmer, Macron discuss situations in Gaza and Russia
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 11:11 PM
Israeli FM, Ethiopian PM meet in Ethiopia to discuss strengthening ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 10:45 PM
Iran: Uranium enrichment has reached industrial stage
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/05/2025 09:59 PM
App used by Trump adviser says it is suspending services after hack
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 09:50 PM
Trump says he knows nothing about image of him as pope
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
05/05/2025 09:46 PM
IDF strikes northern Lebanon on Syria border
By WALLA!
05/05/2025 09:06 PM
Police find Iranian explosive device used by Hamas terrorists near Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 06:33 PM
IDF thwarts weapons trafficking infrastructure in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 06:31 PM
Likud MK slams haredi boycott threats amid war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 06:16 PM