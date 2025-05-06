Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Controllers lost contact with Newark airplanes for 30 seconds last week, USDOT says

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 6, 2025 03:14

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Monday that air traffic controllers overseeing planes at Newark lost contact with aircrafts for 30 seconds last week.

"The primary communication line went down, the backup line didn't fire, and so for 30 seconds we lost contact with air traffic," Duffy told Fox News. "Now, were planes going to crash - no, they have communication devices ... But it's a sign that we have a frail system in place, and it has to be fixed."

Duffy said he plans to unveil a plan on Thursday to seek billions of dollars from Congress to reform air traffic control infrastructure and staffing.

 

Trump declares national holidays for World War I and II victories
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2025 02:03 AM
Ukraine's drone attack on Moscow forces airports' closure, officials say
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 01:53 AM
US Homeland Security says it disabled comms app used by Trump adviser
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 01:27 AM
Trump administration says it is freezing grant funding to Harvard
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 01:25 AM
Trump says he will announce pharmaceutical tariffs over next two weeks
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 12:29 AM
US appeals court rejects Trump bid to revoke migrants' legal status
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 11:50 PM
Minister Amichai Eliyahu: 'Bomb the food stores in Gaza'
By TAL SHALEV
05/05/2025 11:20 PM
Starmer, Macron discuss situations in Gaza and Russia
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 11:11 PM
Israeli FM, Ethiopian PM meet in Ethiopia to discuss strengthening ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 10:45 PM
Iran: Uranium enrichment has reached industrial stage
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/05/2025 09:59 PM
App used by Trump adviser says it is suspending services after hack
By REUTERS
05/05/2025 09:50 PM
Trump says he knows nothing about image of him as pope
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
05/05/2025 09:46 PM
IDF strikes northern Lebanon on Syria border
By WALLA!
05/05/2025 09:06 PM
Police find Iranian explosive device used by Hamas terrorists near Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 06:33 PM
IDF thwarts weapons trafficking infrastructure in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2025 06:31 PM